Maidenhead Royal British Legion hopes to top previous Poppy Appeal total

The Maidenhead branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is hoping to raise even more money than last year as the Poppy Appeal commences this week.

For two weeks from Saturday, October 29, the branch will be present in the town collecting donations.

Collecting teams will be situated from 9am to 5pm outside Marks and Spencer in Maidenhead High Street and from 9am until closing time inside Waitrose in Moorbridge Road.

Remembrance Sunday on November 13 will feature a parade, culminating in a service at the town hall at 11am.

Earlier in the month, on Saturday, November 5, the local units of air cadets, sea cadets and army cadets will be on hand at the branch’s gazebo in the High Street from 9am to 5pm, where RBL related items will also be on sale.

Last year the branch managed to raise £46,000, but Poppy Appeal organiser for Maidenhead and branch secretary Ray Williams hopes they can improve on that figure this year.

He said: “We hope to exceed that this year.

“It’s difficult because of the financial situation in the country at the moment, but we still hope we can exceed what we did last year.”

Ray said that the branch is ‘lucky’ to have a lot of volunteers, but if anyone would like to volunteer, he can be contacted on 07747 341171.

For more information about the Poppy Appeal visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal