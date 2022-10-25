In pictures: Triumphant return for Maidenhead Town Show

Maidenhead town centre saw one of its busiest days of the year as arts and crafts lovers turned out for the annual town show.

This year’s event, organised by Craft Coop, took on special significance as it was the first to be held since the death of one of the show’s founders, Deborah Jones, earlier this year.

A ‘Best in Show’ prize was dished out in tribute to the arts and crafts champion on Saturday.

The show gave craftspeople a chance to show off their skills in categories covering baking, knitting and upcycled furniture.

Stilt walkers also tottered along the High Street and Nicholsons Centre to the backdrop of live music throughout the day.

Heidi Berry, operations director at Craft Coop, said: “Even though we’re not back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of footfall, it was the second busiest day this year.

“We’ve realised as we’ve come out of the pandemic people have missed the opportunity to come out and enjoy events like this.”

The show also saw dog owners enter their pooches into a friendly competition which involved prizes for ‘most handsome hound’ and best rescue dog.

Heidi added: “We want to do whatever we can to help get that drumbeat happening again in Maidenhead.

“The town is changing massively and in huge flux. But hopefully Craft Coop can be central to keeping different activities going.”

Craft Coop is running a pumpkin carving workshop in the Nicholsons Centre tomorrow (Friday) as part of its Halloween half-term activities.