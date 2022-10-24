Former TV star presents prizes to budding Maidenhead artists

Former TV entertainer Timmy Mallett was on hand to present prizes to budding Maidenhead artists at Norden Farm last week.

The Wacaday star was in Altwood Road on Thursday to view the pieces created by school students from across the town, which are on display until Saturday, November 5.

Norden Farm's school exhibition aims to unite Maidenhead schools and colleges by celebrating the creativity and talent of local students, with a wealth of mediums available to view.

It has been running since Tuesday, October 18 and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm to 10pm.

This is the art venue’s third school exhibition, with artwork created by youngsters from Altwood School, Berkshire College of Agriculture, Desborough College and Holyport College.

Pieces include 'Harmony' by Abigail Creffield; 'Transform' by Yasmine Allegany; 'Justice is Blind' by Iba Arefin and 'The Ducktator' by Sabina Gwozdz.

Work was judged by a panel of community figures including fine artist Mallett, the council's deputy leader Councillor Samantha Rayner, and the chairman of Maidenhead Painting Club, Brian Ford.

The panel were tasked with picking the best artwork based on things such as creativity, use of colour, difficulty and composition.

The overall winner for 'best artwork' was named as Millie Preston from Holyport College for her winning piece 'The Beauty of the Mind'.

Norden Farm education officer, Kayleigh Galvin, said: “It's such an honour to be able to continue this exhibition into its third year to showcase young local talent.

"This year brings us a wider range of mediums including stop motion animation and features students across more schools and colleges than previous years.

"The students lit up when their artwork was discussed by the judges. It was a very successful event with a very tough decision to be made by the judges for the award of 'Best Artwork'. Well done to Millie for winning.

"We're excited to be able to bring this wonderful opportunity to the students of our local Maidenhead schools to show off their work in a professional arts space.”

Mallett added: "I was delighted to see such wonderful work on show at this fine gallery space. The pieces of art are exciting, well executed and thought provoking."

The exhibition is part of Farm Out, a Norden Farm programme for schools which is funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation charity.