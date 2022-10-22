Piles of building waste by Farmers Boy site 'an eyesore'

Neighbours have expressed concerns over an ‘eyesore’ area of Maidenhead filled with building waste.

Resident Ian Williamson began asking questions about the site – at the junction of Cookham Road and Harrow Lane – where there has been redevelopment of the former Farmers Boy pub.

He was concerned that a large quantity of building waste appears to have been left – or perhaps the area had been hit with fly-tipping.

“[It] could be considered at best an eyesore, possibly a health and safety hazard,” he said.

The Maidenhead Lib Dems looked into the issue, and member Adam Bermange said it seems the site is not part of the Farmers Boy development but a separate one, given planning permission for four flats (20/00619/FULL). Work needs to start by June 2023 under this application.

“I can see that a building regulations application was submitted in August this year so I’m hopeful works on the site will start soon starting with a full clearance,” he said.

Further, Cllr Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) reported the mess on the council’s Report It system and to various council teams.

“So far, I have heard back from Environmental Health, who said they would send one of their pest experts to take a look – one of the potential issues I raised was vermin,” she said.

“I will escalate this if it isn’t resolved soon. It’s an eyesore and needs to go.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said “This is private land and the council isn’t responsible for site clearance.

“We will, however, look at this matter from a planning perspective, seek to contact those responsible for the site and take appropriate action as necessary.”

The applicants for the site were unreachable for comment.