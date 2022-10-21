Remember When: Magnet refurbishment was 'more Miami than Maidenhead'

1977: Braywood Church of England Primary School’s harvest festival took place with all proceeds from the day going to the elderly in the area. The service was led by the new vicar of Bray, Reverend Neil Howells, who spoke to the children afterwards.

1977: Youngsters wishing to pursue a career with Thames Valley Police were given a helping hand by officers at Desborough School.

Careers master John Tucker helped boys choose their new career path and explained the work of the force to give them an idea of the life as an officer on the frontline.

1982: A painted snake on the playground at Westfield County First School in Bourne End took on a copper glow when pupils lined it with pennies.

They collected more than £21 which was donated to Oxfam.

1992: Delighted school children in Wooburn Green were greeted by Princess Anne who learned about vital rescue work.

The International Rescue Corps opened its new headquarters in the village and its patron, the Princess Royal, was shown around the premises and received a bouquet of flowers from children at the Meadow County Combined School.

1992: A £7million refurbishment of the Magnet Leisure Centre was showed off at a grand opening ceremony.

The Windsor and Maidenhead mayor, Cllr Tony Langdown, was joined by champion swimmer David Wilkie to mark the occasion by throwing a glass of champagne into the pool.

The new pastel colour scheme in the leisure centre was described as ‘more Miami than Maidenhead’ by the Advertiser as the paper toured the new facility.

1997: Two new computer rooms were opened at a Maidenhead girls’ school, fitted out with 28 cutting-edge, multi-media PCs.

The machines at Newlands Girls’ School came with the latest CD-Rom facilities and were set to be linked to the internet to aid

pupils’ learning.