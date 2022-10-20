'No reason to believe' Vicus Way car park will not be used

A senior councillor says he has ‘no reason to believe’ a new car park in Maidenhead town centre will not be used as it prepares to open next month.

The £11.68million car park in Vicus Way was the subject of a fierce planning dispute but was eventually given the green light in controversial circumstances in 2019, despite being ‘hotly contested’ by residents.

Set to provide 200 long-stay spaces, work has been carried out on the car park’s construction for some time and it was originally projected to open in September.

The financial viability of the new car park was also questioned at a meeting of the cabinet in July as figures revealed the Royal Borough was facing a £600,000 shortfall in parking income.

Speaking this week, Councillor Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Greem), lead member for parking, said he was confident Vicus Way would be filled as other developments come forward in Maidenhead.

He added that the car park was likely to open in ‘early November’ as finishing touches are applied before it is available for public use.

“It is all down to contractors and everything finishing work,” Cllr Haseler said. “I will wait for the nod from people to address me on that.

“I have no reason to believe it won’t be used. We know the Nicholsons Centre is going to be demolished and regeneration taking place on that site and it will also provide for railway workers.

“I know it [Vicus Way] is a bit further out of the town but looking ahead to the future, we do not know what is going to happen with Maidenhead United.

“They have got to go through planning and if they get that, they will need parking for their supporters coming to the area and that will be just round the corner.

“There is no parking proposed at Braywick Park so the nearest car park would be Vicus Way.”

As part of wider improvement works in the area, a new zebra crossing has also been built in Vicus Way adjacent to the car park.

The parking lead dismissed claims that the arrival of the structure would mean the end of the Stafferton Way car park, another multi-storey complex which sits directly opposite.

“I have not heard anything about any plans to change that,” Cllr Haseler said.