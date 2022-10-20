Public notices: Major refurbishment planned at Thames Hotel

A major refurbishment of the Thames Hotel is planned as part of the venue’s aim to achieve a four-star rating.

The owners of the historic building, in Ray Mead Road, are looking to demolish part of the hotel and rebuild a four-storey northside extension and three-storey rear side extension.

Planning permission had previously been granted by Windsor and Maidenhead council for a three-storey extension back in 2006.

But the project stalled following the death of the venue’s former co-owner, Yasser Hussein, and a renewal of permission is now required.

A planning statement, submitted to the council, said: “The development would be carried out to enable the complete refurbishment of the Thames Hotel, with the intention of raising its tourist ‘star’ rating from its current three-star status to four-star.

“Currently, the hotel has a number of very small bedrooms, no disabled access, and no direct access from its public car park.

“It is proposed to increase the size of the smallest rooms, to provide lift access to all floors and direct access to all from the car park.”

The proposals could see the creation of a new entrance at the western side of the building for guests with impaired mobility.

A drive-through area is also planned so passengers can be dropped off at the hotel entrance.

Plans for the refurbishment say the designs have been developed sensitively due to the hotel’s age and its location within a conservation area.

The planning application reference number is 22/02693/FULL.

Traffic

Overnight closures are planned in Cookham as Network Rail carries out vital upgrades to the village’s level crossing.

Station Hill will be shut from its junction with Station Road westward to the level crossing.

Lower Road will also be shut from its junction with High Road eastward to the level crossing.

The closures will be in place overnight from 8pm to 8am from tomorrow (Friday) to Monday, October 31.

