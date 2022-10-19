Mum's running challenge to thank lifeboat crews who saved her sons

A mother-of-two has clocked almost 100 miles to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after lifeboat crews saved her teenage sons.

Tragedy struck Amanda Farrell’s family in May 2019 when her husband Iain died after getting into difficulty in the water while coasteering at Dancing Ledge on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

The 49-year-old had been swimming alongside the coast’s rocky outcrops as part of an organised trip.

The group’s instructor had to try and get Iain back onto the nearby rocks while crews from the RNLI were called to rescue the rest of the group in the water.

Amanda’s sons, Sean and Oliver, had to tread water for 45 minutes until lifeboats arrived on the scene to save them.

Furze Platt resident Amanda set herself the task of running 100 miles in a month to support the life-saving work of the RNLI’s Swanage Lifeboat Station.

She said: “The RNLI couldn’t save Iain but they saved every other person in that group.

“Another lady has already raised some money to say thank you for saving their lives so that’s what I’m doing for my boys.”

Amanda’s late husband had a great passion for the outdoors and loved going on adventures with his sons into the wild in a family campervan.

Amanda’s challenge has seen her pound the pavements across Maidenhead, Littlewick Green and along the River Thames.

She is set to complete the final two miles on Sunday.

She added: “I normally do a few runs a month to keep fit but I’ve never done as many miles as this.

“I’ve never been heavily into running so it’s been a bit of a challenge for me.”

A Crowdfunder page titled ‘Run 100 miles in a month for RNLI Swanage’ has been set up to support the charity.

Search for the funding page on crowdfunder.co.uk to donate.