Maidenhead MP backs flu jab drive at Boots store

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was in the high street last week to back a flu jab rollout at the town’s Boots store.

Mrs May said she wanted to ‘urge as many people as possible’ to get jabbed ahead of a tough winter period and the continued threat of coronavirus.

The former Prime Minister met the team at the Boots pharmacy at 54 High Street and those marshalling the vaccination centre in-store, which is administering life-saving jabs until January.

Assistant pharmacy manager, Sukhjit Riar, said that Mrs May was surpised by the scale of the operation and pleased to hear of the work being undertaken to take pressure off the NHS.

“She saw how we run the whole vaccination centre and pharmacy and was really proud of everything we are doing,” Sukhjit said.

“She was surprised how much we do and the pressure we take off from GPs and emergency services.

“The flu vaccination is so important because COVID cases are on the rise as well so it is best to keep both updated. “Flu is going to hit much harder and it is going to be a tough winter – some people are forgetting about it but it is just as important to get your vaccination to keep you covered.”

During her visit, Mrs May witnessed jabs being administered and learned more about the services offered by Boots, including an online doctor and travel vaccinations. The store is also running free blood pressure checks for those eligible.

The MP was also on hand to meet a number of Boots’ regional and area managers who took the time to speak with the former PM about the importance of the jab.

“I was pleased to meet the team and see the good work being done locally by Boots, not just with flu vaccinations but by taking pressure off local GPs,” Mrs May said.

“This year our NHS faces a potentially difficult winter period because of the dual threat of coronavirus and influenza. It is vital we build up our collective immunity.

“The jab is safe and effective so I would urge anyone who is thinking about getting a flu jab to come forward and get jabbed.”

Visit www.boots.com to book a flu jab and access the other services offered at the Maidenhead branch.