Theresa May opens new Maidenhead co-working space

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was joined by business and council figures as she cut the ribbon to a new co-working space in the town centre last week.

The former Prime Minister was at the official opening of MyWorkSpot's York House base on Friday along with founders Will Ballantyne and David Johnstone.

The new town centre building adds to MyWorkSpot's existing base at Clyde House in Reform Road.

Covering 11,000 sq ft and three floors, York House features both ground floor shared spaces including a 20-person hi-tech board room and separate event space, and two floors of private offices.

It was revealed back in April that MyWorkSpot had agreed the 'exciting' 15-year deal in York Road, and despite only being open for one month, David said the venue was 'filling fast'.

As well as Mrs May, council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson was also at the official opening, along with business figures from the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce.

David added that the idea of shared co-working spaces was rising in popularity in and around Maidenhead as companies look for different ways of working post-pandemic.

"We have only been open for one month and are at 40 per cent capacity already, so it is filling up fast which is great news," he said.

David explained that York House has been inspired by Maidenhead themes inside the building, with a timeline of the town's history up on one of the walls.

The events space also takes inspiration from Maidenhead's various sports teams with jerseys from both the football and rugby clubs adorning the area.

"We have managed to attract quite a few new companies to the building - I think it is the fact that it is in the town centre and has good access to the train station. It's a really good fit-out as well," David said.

"What is different to Clyde House is the 20-person boardroom which is open to members but can also be hired out by other companies.

"Our intention is to keep both sites going and we are looking at other locations nearby."

David added he was seeing more people from big firms working at MyWorkSpot to avoid a commute five days a week into the capital.

"Because of COVID, we have seen a lot more hybrid working," he said. "We are seeing more local residents who might work for a big company in London but don't want to go to their offices every day, but they want to work closer to home.

"I very much believe that office space is required; from a team perspective you just need that personal interaction, that ability to talk with clients or colleagues, however what we have seen as a result of COVID is the ability to work in different ways.

"What we do is help people with that flexibility - we have got that space if they want it five days a week, or one day a week.

"From our perspective, people do not all live in the big cities, they live in towns like Maidenhead who want the option to work closer to home."

Mrs May added in a speech on Friday: "I visited MyWorkSpot at Clyde House on a number of occasions, and thought what a fantastic idea it is, and of course the pandemic has accelerated people's needs for different sorts of workspaces.

"So, it is a great idea, it is brilliant to see you are expanding here in Maidenhead, and I love to see new business opportunities open up. And well done to all the businesses who have already signed up to come in here.

"This is the way of the future."

For more information on MyWorkSpot, visit www.myworkspotuk.com