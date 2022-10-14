Busy Bees nursery maintains overall Good Ofsted rating

A nursery in Maidenhead has maintained its overall Good rating from Ofsted following a recent inspection.

Busy Bees in Cookham Road was inspected by the education watchdog on Monday, September 12 and received a Good rating in all areas. In its report, Ofsted said that children ‘are warmly greeted by staff’ and babies have ‘close relationships with the adults who care for them’.

It added that youngsters ‘enjoy a range of activities that interest and excite them’ and children’s ‘physical skills are supported well as they run, balance and climb on the outdoor equipment’.

Changes have been made to make sure that staff supervise youngsters effectively so that ‘children can have fun playing and learning in a safe environment’, the report said.

It added that leaders have a ‘clear vision for the nursery’ and staff plan a ‘broad curriculum to support children’s interests and development’.

The report explained that all staff engage with youngsters and talk to them about what they are doing and some staff ‘demonstrate stronger teaching techniques as they deliver small-group activities’.

However, it added that ‘not all staff are clear’ about what they want youngsters to learn, or ‘consider how they can sequence and provide even greater levels of challenge'.

The report added that children’s behaviour is good and that staff support children’s physical development well.

It added that staff work well in partnership with parents, with parents having good opportunities to discuss their children’s learning and progress, and ‘leaders have a good understanding of what the setting does well and what it needs to improve’.

The report added that staff benefit from the regular staff meetings and ‘feel supported in their professional development’, however, leaders ‘have not fully implemented and embedded ways to monitor the impact of staff training’ to build on and sustain the quality of the staff’s ‘wider knowledge and practice’.

The watchdog explained that the arrangements for safeguarding at the nursery are effective, with the management team and staff demonstrating a shared understanding of their roles and responsibilities in keeping children safe.

To improve, the report stated that the provider should develop staff knowledge of the ‘curriculum intent’ to make sure that it is ‘reflective of all children’s needs and builds on children’s learning to provide greater levels of challenge’.

It added that the provider should also ‘continue to make greater use of supervision, support and coaching’ to make sure ‘all staff fulfil their roles and responsibilities and understand training’ especially in regard to the ‘Prevent’ duty.