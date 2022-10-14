Maidenhead Town Show will honour arts and crafts champion

Organisers of this year’s Maidenhead Town Show are hoping to put on a memorable event in tribute to a dearly missed community figure.

Deborah Jones passed away in June this year and her loss has been deeply felt across the town.

The 60-year-old dedicated her time to supporting independent craftspeople, particularly in her role at Craft Coop, which organises the town show every year.

This year’s show, which is taking place in Maidenhead High Street and the Nicholsons Centre, will include an award in tribute to Deborah.

Anne Briggs and Sue Strange, event organisers, said: “This year we are looking to make the show the best yet in memory of Deborah Jones.

“Deborah did so much for Maidenhead and we are delighted to announce that there will be a Best in Show award presented in her honour.

Pictured: Deborah Jones who passed away earlier this year.

“In addition, as a tribute we have been given permission to yarnbomb parts of Maidenhead to liven up the place a little.”

The town show, which is taking place on Saturday, October 22, had originally been scheduled for September 10 but had to be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Maidenhead’s Commonwealth Games paratriatholon gold medallist Katie Crowhurst will open the event at 10am alongside the council’s Town Crier.

It will still feature an array of competitions including baking, photography, arts and crafts as well as seasonal activities to tie in with the autumnal season.

There is still time to enter the different classes on offer and budding bakers, knitters and stitchers have until October 21 to submit their entry forms and fees.

Anne added: “The show is growing in popularity and we can’t wait to make the Maidenhead Show 2022 the best it has ever been and attract even more people, building a sense of pride in our town.”

Visit www.maidenheadshow.co.uk for more information on how to take part in the show.