Joe Wicks to visit Maidenhead parkrun for Children in Need

Fitness fanatic Joe Wicks is set to walk the course at Maidenhead parkrun as part of a fundraiser supporting BBC Children in Need.

The TV personality, who hosted daily PE lessons on his YouTube channel during the first coronavirus lockdown, is spearheading the new Walk With Joe campaign.

The initiative will see Joe lead walks at four different parkrun locations across the country, starting at Braywick Park on Saturday, November 5. The aim is to encourage people to get walking and talking while raising money for charity.

People are invited to wear their favourite fancy dress, spotty outfit or Pudsey ears and go at their own pace during the walk.

Those wishing to take part in any parkrun event only need to register once.

You can then get a barcode and bring it along to any event.

Visit www.parkrun.org.uk/maidenhead for more information.