Carters Steam Fair: 'Now it's time for someone to help us'

As Carters Steam Fair departs Maidenhead for the last time on its final tour, the fairground’s owner is calling for external support to keep the beloved attractions in the town.

Following a record-breaking event at Holyport Green over the weekend, the popular fair – which has been on tour for 45 years – departed for its final destination on Tuesday in Reading’s Prospect Park.

Earlier this year, the Carter family announced that 2022 would be their final tour, with the aim of finding a permanent home for the rides and attractions which date back to the 19th century.

On Friday, Carters Steam Fair issued a statement in which the family expressed its vision of a permanent site featuring an educational centre for young people to learn about signwriting, gilding and fairground art as well as ‘the important part that fairgrounds have played in our social history through the decades’.

In an interview with the Advertiser this week, Joby Carter said the steam fair needed ‘external help’ as it ceases travelling.

“We need external help – be it council, government, trust, charity,” Joby said.

“The council came to see us [regarding the future of the fair], but they’re not in a position to give us land – we don’t necessarily want to be given land.

“It would be lovely if someone had the vision to put Maidenhead on the map and get something built or really help us find some land, get [planning] permission and get something built and funded, and then we all take over from there – we would happily pay a good rent and really make an incredible visitor attraction.

“We could do something amazing – we were looking in various parts of the country, but there does come a point when, ironically, we kind of run out of steam.”

The announcement of the final tour was met with devastation among fairgoers for the departure of the fair which has become a staple in the lives of many Maidonians.

“It’s really unfortunate for everyone else because we’ve announced we’re not going to travel the fair anymore,” Joby told the Advertiser.

“People are genuinely really, really gutted, and I understand why.

“The fair is fabulous – there’s nothing like it in the world – and nothing comes close to Carters Steam Fair, which is why people are really upset.

“This is a decision me and my wife Georgina have made, but it’s taken years to come to – it wasn’t taken lightly.”

Joby told of the behind-the-scenes work required to tour the fair – which only sees 90 days of trade per year – and the late nights required to dismantle the attractions once the fairground has closed for the weekend.

On the reaction to the family’s decision to stop touring, Joby said: “It’s been a phenomenal response – we’ve had numerous thank you cards, just people coming and talking or asking me to sign posters – especially in Maidenhead, because we are [from] Maidenhead; what other export is known better than us in Maidenhead?

“It sounds crazy, but we almost need to starve people of the fair for someone to stand up.

“It’s culture; the important thing about the fair is it’s not a stately home, it’s not opera – this is entertainment for the people, travelled by the people.

“These rides are owned by working class families, and entertain masses. It wouldn’t matter if you had a homeless person or a king, they’d get the same ride and I think that’s important and it really does need preserving.

“So, my part is keeping it together.

“I can afford not to sell it, but now it’s time for someone to help us, build a visitor attraction and keep Carters together, and wouldn’t that be lovely if it was in Maidenhead?”