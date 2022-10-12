Housing association lambasted for maintenance service amid price hikes

People living in apartment blocks run by Housing Solutions have expressed dissatisfaction at the service provided – especially given that service charges have increased.

Mark James lives at one of the blocks in Northumbria Road and said he found it ‘disgusting’ that the service charge would be going up by more than £132, in light of the level of service offered.

“We have seen the cleaners three times this year and it’s supposed to be monthly,” he said. “It’s been like that since the pandemic. It’s never gone back.”

He added that the grass cutting is ‘a shoddy job’ that ‘looks horrible.’

Grass is left out about four inches long, he estimates, which he says disguises dog mess and leads to unpleasant accidents.

“There’s so much not being done,” Mark said.

Bins are also a problem – only two out of four communal bins are emptied quite often, he added.

“We’ve got a big rat problem around here because of all the waste. The number of times I have gone out there and [the bins are] half full, with maggots.”

Colin Greenfield, who lives in one of the other Housing Solution blocks in Northumbria Road, has similar concerns.

“They seem to be forever putting service charges up, even though we do it all ourselves – weeding, trimming verges and hedges, clearing the gutters,” he said. “On the housekeeping side, they clean the foyer and stairways but they don’t do a good job. The windows are left all smeared.

“We’ve got bad smells and housefly infestations, which are usually from a dead [rat] carcass.” Colin also raised concerns over tree maintenance. He believes some of the ageing trees are ‘dangerous’, as branches have previously fallen down.

“These are huge and they don’t do the maintenance on them,” he said

Last Monday (October 4), Housing Solutions had an open day for residents and Colin put in a petition to Housing Solutions with about 60 names on it highlighting the problems.

“As well-meaning as these open days are, you feel everything you say goes down a black hole. I haven’t had any acknowledgement so far,” Colin said. “I was there for two hours speaking to people and I didn’t see one person make a note. It’s a tick-box exercise.”

A spokesperson for Housing Solutions said:

“Unfortunately, some [service charge] costs have had to be revised upwards.

“In some cases, the work required has exceeded our original assessment and in others the costs reflect the wider, significant increases in energy costs being applied nationally.

“This is something we are researching internally to see how we can secure the best prices for the upcoming year. We can confirm that we have notes from [the open day] meeting and actions are being followed up.”

On services provided, the spokesperson added that the fortnightly grass-cutting schedule ‘has been kept fully up to date from May 2022.’

“The only time that the grass was not cut was when the weather was either exceptionally hot or excessively wet,” they said.

The spokesman added that tree surveys have been completed and eight trees have been earmarked for work.

Further, the spokesperson said that the rat problem was something Housing Solutions has ‘not been made aware of’ and will look into this if contacted directly by tenants.

In response to the missed bin collections, a spokesman for the Royal Borough said it is ‘looking into the matter of any missed household collections in Northumbria Road.’

Where any bins or sacks are missed, the Borough encourages residents to report this as soon as possible via: www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/environment-and-waste/recycling-and-rubbish/report-missed-bin