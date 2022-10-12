How many more tall buildings can we expect in Maidenhead?

The council’s experts have demystified one of its most important pieces of paperwork – one that outlines where tall buildings can be built in the Borough, and for what reason.

This paper is called the Building Heights and Tall Building Draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which in a nutshell is a planning guideline to try and stop urban sprawl and overly imposing tall buildings.

In theory, this should prevent tall buildings going up that don’t suit the character of the town.

In an online consultation event on September 30, this SPD was explained by Matthias Wunderlich, director of Urban Initiatives Studio, which advises local authorities on urban design.

What is a tall building?

What counts as a tall building depends on the height of what’s already there. If a building is 1.5 times the height of most others around it, it’s a tall building.

In much of the Borough, most buildings are no taller than two storeys, meaning anything above three storeys could be classed as tall.

Towards the centre of Maidenhead there is a significant strip of three-storey (10m) buildings, several clusters of four-storey buildings (about 13m) and some that are five storeys or more (16m or above).

Deemed ‘local landmarks’, tall buildings should be built with that idea in mind, with ground floor community-focussed space built in.

“Once we arrive, the minimum [we’d expect] would be a corner shop, a café or more important function – something for people to find there,” said Mr Wunderlich.

A tall building’s function can include: providing landmarks to assist people in finding their way around; marking arrival points into the area; and contributing to the identity of the town.

Much taller buildings (2.5 times the size of others around it) are known as ‘district landmarks’. These provide ‘important orientation points’ and work best when they ‘embody a particular public use.’

The Nicholsons’ 25-storey development is counted as one of these, as it ‘marks the centre of the town, marks the shopping area, supports the regeneration of the shopping area and creates a new landmark for the town.’

“There is only one place in Maidenhead where building of that scale could be brought forward – that’s the place, right in the heart of the town,” said Mr Wunderlich.

A CGI mock-up of what the Nicholsons Quarter is set to look like

What rules exist for the council and developers?

There is no national policy on tall buildings – the Government doesn’t set out guidelines that councils have to follow, like it does for building on the greenbelt.

But there are ‘more general design and planning principles’ to guide efficient use of urban places to improve the character of a local area.

Government policy does require ‘maximising of opportunity for biodiversity gain’, which is relevant to tall buildings. They can be important habitats for wildlife including peregrines, swifts, bats, wagtails and insects.

National policy also sets out guidance for responding to housing need. This affects how many tall buildings go up and where. There may be more in a large site allocated for homes within the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

There is no independent examination by an inspector of the council’s tall building SPD, like there was for the Borough Local Plan.

Where can we expect to see tall buildings?

There are three identified clusters for tall buildings in Maidenhead, anchored by landmarks: the town centre cluster, the northern gate cluster and the station cluster.

Places where it is thought ‘appropriate’ to build tall include:

Furze Platt Station node – four storeys

Concorde Business Park – six storeys

The Triangle (AL14), part of the South West Maidenhead development area, which includes the golf course – six storeys

South East Maidenhead – eight storeys

Maidenhead town centre. It has ‘significant pressures’ including becoming an ‘important commuter place’ because of the Elizabeth line.

Some other sites allow only for single large buildings of three-four storeys.

The Watermark development on St Ives Road by Countryside

When are tall buildings allowed?

Even within these places, tall buildings can’t be slapped in anywhere.

“A tall building should not come forward in isolation,” said Mr Wunderlich.

“It should come forward out of a comprehensive plan. It could be a larger plan for a large site or a master plan for a town centre.”

Mr Wunderlich added that there ‘needs to be a reason,’ for the building. Examples include a station, a centre or a shopping area.

Historically, the high point of a village would have been a church spire.

“There was a particular meaning to that high point,” said Mr Wunderlich. “Nowadays we also seek to see that particular clear purpose.”

With that in mind, taller buildings often suit edges of a development marking street corners, ‘rather than in the middle of a terrace’.

This avoids the tall buildings becoming ‘random elements’ poking over the top of others.

The Landing

Are there any guidelines to how tall buildings should look?

Yes. Tall buildings should ‘avoid stark contrasts’ with the local character. They should have the ‘highest quality architecture’ in appearance.

In addition, tall buildings should be ‘sustainable and innovative’. That means green infrastructure, like green walls and roofs, should be included.

Spacing also matters. Integrating tall buildings into lower developments can help make them look tidier.

Another option is to have a ‘buffer’ space between buildings that corresponds to the difference in height – a larger buffer might be needed for a taller building. Clusters of tall buildings should be arranged in a ‘classic conical’ arrangement, scaling up and down towards a central or focal point. This avoids a ‘fragmented and uncoordinated skyline’.

City design should avoid ‘canyons’, where two tall buildings too close together create a ‘sense of enclosure that is overwhelming’.

Developers and the council also have to think about whether a tall building is going to negatively impact views of any nearby heritage sites.

Other considerations:

Elevation of the land, affecting how high a tall building actually ends up being

Avoiding wind tunnels and excessive wind noise caused by too many tall buildings too close together

Being mindful of ‘sensitive’ areas – parks, listed buildings and Flood Zones 2 and 3

Avoiding overlooking public spaces or private gardens and homes.

The Landing

What does this mean for Maidenhead’s future?

The upshot of all this is that new applications coming forward should be assessed against these principles.

At the meeting, a member of the public asked how this document reconciled with the very tall buildings going up in the Nicholsons’ quarter and the Landing.

Mr Wunderlich replied that the SPD ‘takes into account’ existing developments and that these are ‘in compliance with the general direction of the SPD and don't contradict the recommendations.’

Concerns were also raised over sites allocated for new homes within the Borough Local Plan, where buildings look set to be significantly taller than those around them – such as in villages like Cookham, where the specre of Spencer’s Farm looms large.

“There's an opportunity for large sites to increase heights within them because they can set their own character,” said Mr Wunderlich.