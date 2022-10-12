Boyn Hill church calls for tool donations to help struggling communities start a trade

The Baptist church in Westborough Road is running a collection of hand tools for its Harvest Appeal this year to help struggling communities in Africa get started in a trade.

Boyn Hill Baptist Church will be running this drive until the end of October, sending donations to the UK charity Tools With a Mission (TWAM).

TWAM ‘empowers people to create their own livelihoods’ by sending trade kits full of tools, specified for certain trades such as builders’ or plumbers’ kits.

The church had its first collection of hand tools four years ago – and it was ‘definitely a success,’ said church secretary Evelyn Barnard.

“We were blown away by the number of people who were pleased to find and outlet for things they had squirrelled away in sheds,” she said.

“People were keen to find a new life for things rather than just throw them away when they’re perfectly usable.”

In total, Tools With a Mission sends about 225 tonnes of tools every year – equipment which might otherwise end up in landfill.