PureGym looks set to open doors in Maidenhead

A PureGym looks set to open its doors in Maidenhead soon as signage was spotted at a unit near the town centre.

The chain company, which has more than 300 gyms around the UK, looks to be moving into an empty unit next to Halfords at Maidenhead Retail Park in Stafferton Way.

The closest PureGyms to Maidenhead are in Burnham, Reading and Hayes.

PureGyms up and down the UK are open 24 hours a day for people to use equipment and participate in fitness classes

A date for the opening of the new PureGym in Maidenhead has not yet been given, with the firm telling customers on Twitter that updates will be provided in due course.

The news comes after retailer Hobbycraft was also eyeing a unit along the same parade of shops after a planning application was submitted last month.