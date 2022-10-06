Multi-million pound car showroom reopens in Maidenhead

A refurbished, multi-million-pound Volvo showroom has opened in Norden Road, Maidenhead.

Motorists will now be able to purchase and service vehicles ‘in style’ at the centre, run by Swedish car manufacturer Volvo.

The new-look showroom closed for repairs in April but has has reopened its doors for sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs.

It features a lounge area where customers can enjoy Swedish cakes, while the venue has a ban on single use plastic to help meet Volvo’s climate change targets.

The showroom will also display the latest range of Volvo cars, including electric and plug-in hybrids models.

Steve Radakovic, head of business at Volvo Cars Maidenhead, said: “We are delighted to be representing Volvo Cars UK in Maidenhead, with our new state-of-the-art showroom.

“With petrol and diesel cars slowly becoming a thing from the past, we’ve ensured our new sustainable facility is future-ready, with a number of electric vehicle charging points and a range of plug-in hybrid models.

“We’ve already received great feedback on our new showroom and look forward to welcoming customers for all their Volvo requirements.”

For more information, visit endeavourautomotive.co.uk/volvo-maidenhead or call 01628 956202.