Pinkneys Green pub has 'the best' roast in the UK

The new owners of The Golden Ball pub say they are ‘over the moon’ after winning an award seeking to find the best roast dinners in the UK.

Sibling duo Chelsey and Clark Crawley took over the pub in April after starting a fine dining catering company – the CC Supper Club–- before the pandemic. The latter is an award-winning chef but this was the pair’s first pub venture.

Their early work has now paid off after being recognised by pub landlord Brakspear in its 2022 annual awards, which honour pub tenants across six different categories.

The Golden Ball was voted as serving the ‘Best Sunday Roast’, with judges praising its decision to serve gravy in teapots and condiments in espresso cups.

Plaques honouring the pub’s achievement will now be going up inside and outside the building.

Chelsey told the Advertiser the family-run watering hole only serves roast dinners on Sundays and added there is a great atmosphere at the venue when the dishes are being enjoyed.

“My brother is an award-winning chef and he does some amazing things with the vegetables,” she said. “We are over the moon – we have only been open since April so it is a great achievement so early.

“We have never run a pub before but we’ve been absolutely full every week. We are having to turn people away which is a shame but my brother never batch cooks – everything is freshly made.”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies added: “Judging the hospitality awards every year reminds us of the talent within our company and we are proud to have some of the best operators in the business running Brakspear pubs.

“We take our awards very seriously; all nominations are reviewed thoroughly and choosing the winners seems to get harder every year as standards rise across the estate.

“Today’s winners should be very pleased with their success and we know they’ll be celebrating again when back in their pub, thanking the teams and the customers who have helped them win this recognition.”

Also recognised on the list was The Bee, based in Britwell Lane, Burnham, which picked up the Best Kept Cellar award.