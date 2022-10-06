Grocery store complimenting popular cafe opens in Maidenhead

A new shop complimenting a popular cafe in St Mark’s Road has just thrown open its doors with a helping hand from Theresa May MP.

Saints Larder is owned by Ranj Nagi and Roni Zem, who run the nearby Saints Cafe, and will sell products made in the coffee shop.

The former Prime Minister was at the new venue on Saturday October 1 for the official opening of the shop, with a soft launch held about a week prior.

Ranj told the Advertiser that Saints Larder will offer reasonably priced products which will compliment the offering in the cafe.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the pair sold some items in the coffee shop but they wanted to expand their range and take the gamble of opening a separate, physical location.

The owners added that their decision was helped by the existing cafe often being busy, which showed there was an appetite for the business to grow further.

“The property became available just down the road from Saints Cafe and it was offered to us,” Ranj said. “We already have a nice existing customer base and they like some of the products we have been selling. We knew there was an interest and it made sense to compliment the cafe.”

Items on sale include fresh bread, organic goods and fruit and vegetables, with Ranj comparing it to an ‘upmarket grocery store’ which is ‘well-priced’.

She said that Theresa May was positive about the store, claiming it reminded her of shopping in times gone by when people would pick up their goods at a nearby store – and even had time to pick up some items herself during her visit. The Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce were also invited to the event on Saturday to learn more about Saints Larder and its ambitions as a small business.

“It has uplifted St Marks Road already and will hopefully bring more people to that part of town because we have some nice bits going on here and the cafe is always very busy,” Ranj said.

“[Theresa May] said it took her back to what stores used to be like where you would go into a grocery shop and do your shopping locally.”

Saints Larder can be found at 69 St Marks Road (postcode SL6 6DP).