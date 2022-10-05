Clothes store wants to champion hospitality at RBWM awards

An independent business owner in Maidenhead wants to honour hospitality businesses who have gone through tough times at an awards ceremony next year.

The Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards are due to take place at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10, 2023, and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

The event looks to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the Royal Borough, as well as the work of people within the community to aid others.

It is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

Seema Goyal, who owns school uniform shop Goyals in Bridge Street, says now is the perfect time to celebrate food and drink firms who have kept customers fed and watered during some tough periods for the industry.

Goyals is sponsoring the Best Hospitality including Food & Beverage award category, which pays homage to hospitality firms showing ‘excellence in product or service delivery’.

It also recognises customer service, employee and community engagement, with companies nominated needing to demonstrate financial success.

It has been a difficult period for firms in the food and drink sector with lockdowns putting pressure on small firms, and the cost-of-living crisis adding to struggles.

But Seema was looking forward to highlighting the good work companies in this industry have done during unprecedented times.

She added that Maidenhead and Windsor have welcomed plenty of additions to its hospitality market as venues open up across the Royal Borough.

“The qualities we are looking for is how they are involved in the community, the quality of their food, customer service, and the events they put on,” Seema said.

“There are some unsung heroes who are never often recognised. There have been lots of companies delivering food to the community during COVID so that will be another thing we will be concentrating on.”

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anyone interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk