Athletic club speaks out on proposed Maidenhead United move

Maidenhead Athletic Club has expressed its support for Maidenhead United Football Club’s proposed relocation to Braywick Park.

The football club is seeking to build a new sports complex in the north west corner of the park, including a number of artificial pitches and a running track, due to the limitations of its current home in York Road.

An agreement with the council in April secured the land on a 999-year lease, subject to the achievement of planning consent for a new stadium.

If approved, the athletic club would receive the new running track, replacing the existing six-lane cinder track it uses at present.

In a media statement released last week, MAC said the football club had been ‘openly communicative and collaborative’ throughout discussions, with the club’s committee unanimously supporting the ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity to greatly enhance the athletics facilities available to our members and the wider Maidenhead community’.

The club added: “The new athletics facilities will provide a wider range of capabilities to provide aspiring athletes, of all ages, gender and ability, with the opportunity to practice not only their running capabilities but also their skills in a range of track and field disciplines covering, for example, hurdling, sprinting, throwing and jumping events.

“The initial capital funding for the new track and facilities will be provided by MUFC and Maidenhead AC is financially committed to supporting the ongoing maintenance of the facilities via a multi-year partnership agreement with the trustees of the new stadium complex. This guarantees the financial longevity and sustainability of the facilities for future generations of Maidenhead athletes.

“The proposed facilities will enable Maidenhead AC to provide a richer programme of coaching across the full range of athletics disciplines for all our members, with particular focus on helping aspiring athletes in our thriving junior and senior sections to develop their capabilities and enjoy athletics.

“In addition, the fully compliant accessibility requirements for the new track will enable the club to improve its ability to offer greater inclusivity in local athletics.”

MAC continued to say that the new facilities would enable the club to enrol ‘more juniors, more quickly’ and ‘engage them in the lifelong enjoyment of athletics from a young age’.

The athletic club’s position is a stark contrast to fellow Braywick tenants Maidenhead Rugby Club, who, in an interview last month, questioned the benefits to the community as claimed by MUFC, impact on neighbouring residents and congestion during home games.

The rugby club is also concerned about the loss of playing pitches should the development going ahead, a claim disputed by MUFC who say they are committed to providing ‘for the rugby club and their needs’.

The Magpies have since announced the time and dates of three consultation sessions regarding the move to Braywick Park.

All sessions will be held in Stripes Bar at York Road:

Saturday October 8, 11am to 1pm

Wednesday October 12, 6pm to 8pm

Saturday October 15 11am to 1pm

Free car parking will be available during the period of the consultation events in the private car parking area besides the Grove Road public car park.