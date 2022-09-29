The Landing developer looking for 'above and beyond' community projects

A property development company and a rental management firm are looking to celebrate people that ‘go above and beyond’ at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards.

HUB Residential and Get Living, who are responsible for The Landing project in Maidenhead town centre, will be sponsoring the award for best community project.

The awards are due to take place at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10, 2023, and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

The event looks to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the Royal Borough, as well as the work of people within the community to aid others.

It is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

Damian Sharkey, managing director, said: “HUB has been working with the Maidenhead and Windsor community for a number of years while we bring forward a new local neighbourhood alongside Get Living.

“Over that time, we’ve worked alongside many local businesses and groups and we’ve been amazed by how much creative talent and collective spirit there is here.

“We wanted to celebrate that by sponsoring this year’s awards. Both businesses place great importance on social value and celebrate people that go above and beyond in serving communities – often without those people seeking any praise.”

“It’s vital that we elevate and champion excellence and community spirit in businesses. The recent years have been extremely tough on the business community – so it’s important for everyone to take a step back and appreciate all that has been achieved despite the uncertainty.”

The awards are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18. Anyone interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk