Visual artist to showcase work at upcoming Oxford exhibition

An exhibition showcasing the work of a visual artist originally from Maidenhead is set to take place next month.

Tom McIntyre is an emerging visual artist now based in Reading.

His work can be seen as a combination of hard-edge geometric abstraction and gestural abstract expressionism.

Primary Conditions is Tom’s first and largest body of work to be showcased as a solo show, curated by Daisy Dickens.

The art uses primary colours, geometry and raw canvas material, and narratively acts as both a comfort and warning in relation to time-period of 2021-2022 when the works were created.

The exhibition, featuring 30 painting works will be open for the public from Friday, November 11 until Friday, December 23 at the Old Fire Station in Oxford.

The public can enter the gallery for free, and the exhibition can be entered through both the George Street entrance and the Gloucester Green entrance.

For more information visit: www.shapeinperspective.com, www.oldfirestation.org.uk/exhibitions/primary-conditions/ and on Instagram visit:@shapeinperspective