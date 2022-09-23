Maidenhead children's hospice launches recruitment drive

A children’s hospice service in Maidenhead will be holding a careers morning next month aimed at boosting the number of nurses and carers for the charity.

Alexander Devine, in Snowball Hill, will be running the event on Saturday, October 1 as it launches a recruitment drive amid a national shortage of employees in the health sector.

It will be opening its doors in Woodlands Park in response to the increasing demand for specialist care that it provides to children and young people.

The careers morning is aimed at a range of health professionals including Band 4 Nurse Associates, Band 5 and 6 Nurses, Band 3 and 4 Carers and Nursery Nurses.

As well as the chance to meet members of the charity’s care team and a tour of the hospice, there will also be demonstrations of clinical skills and presentations.

Alexander Devine’s matron, Harriet Denny, will give a talk about the roles available.

She said: “The demand on our service has never been greater with the number of children requiring complex clinical care continuing to grow each year.

“We need to recruit more nurses and carers to make sure we can reach out and be there for every child and family that we can.”

The careers morning takes place between 10am and 12pm. To book a place, email ameliap@alexanderdevine.org

For more information about vacancies, visit alexanderdevine.org/jobs