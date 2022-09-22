Maidenhead United CEO reveals further consultations over Braywick Park move

Public consultations into Maidenhead United’s move to Braywick Park will take place next month prior to a formal planning application being submitted.

CEO Jon Adams told the Advertiser that pre-application technical discussions with the council over the club’s relocation to Braywick Park were drawing to a close.

Furthermore, Mr Adams revealed that three public consultation events would be taking place on October 8, 12 and 15.

These will seek to gather the views of supporters, local residents and stakeholders at Braywick.

The first event is due to take place at the football club itself prior to the Magpies’ fixture against Oldham Athletic, with details for the remaining two to be confirmed.

Moreover, an online consultation will also be held with the wider general public, as well as public exhibitions over the coming weeks in and around the town centre.

The club were looking to submit a formal planning application before the end of the year, although Jon told the Advertiser they were looking to gather views before submission.

“At the moment we’re looking to achieve a planning application before the end of the year,” Jon said.

“But we clearly recognise that the consultation phase is an important part of the process.

“We understand that there will be supporters and there will be objectors, so we want to provide people with the opportunity to engage with us, discuss and actually understand their concerns so we can address them.

“We want to do it in a phased and appropriate way so that we have the right information to share with people so that we’re very transparent in terms of what we’re looking to achieve.”