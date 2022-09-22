RBWM under fire for late arrival of Book of Condolence for the Queen

The Royal Borough came under fire last week for its delay in putting in a physical book of condolence for the Queen at Maidenhead’s town hall or library.

Visitors noticed that there was no book in either location early on Monday and Tuesday (September 12-13) – and were unhappy about it.

James Wilding, academic principal and head of Senior Boys at Claires Court School, was among those who called out its absence on Monday after his wife visited the Town Hall.

“As any local history researcher will tell you, capturing the ‘local’ information when national events of such gravity occur is

invaluable,” he said.

“Every other unitary authority in Royal Berkshire is running one or more physical books, as are all the other Royal boroughs, and as are the three Royal Towns.”

At the time, such books were already in place at Bracknell Forest, Reading, several locations in Slough and West Berkshire, Wokingham; and the other Royal Boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Greenwich and Kingston.

Books of condolence have been open at churches, parish councils and buildings open to the public across the borough.

Mr Wilding raised his concerns with Theresa May’s office on Monday, September 12 and received a response the next day saying that the Maidenhead MP shared his feelings.

He was told that Mrs May had written to the council ‘and expressed her displeasure that such a book hasn’t been made available to the public.’

Mr Wilding also received support from Riverside ward councillor Greg Jones (Con) and on the social media platform Nextdoor, where a score of others voiced their dismay.

On Friday, visitors to Maidenhead Library noticed that a physical book of condolence had been placed there.

Mr Wilding has said he is pleased that the council eventually took this action, as it is ‘not enough’ to expect people to use an online book and that people want a physical way to engage.

A council spokesperson said: “In line with the Royal Household, the council has been encouraging people to sign the national online book of condolence if they would like to leave a message. This is available at royal.uk/send-message-condolence

“Our libraries have public computers where people can sign the book and staff are on hand to help if needed.

“Physical books of condolence are available at Maidenhead, Ascot and Old Windsor libraries and many of our community partners across the borough are also providing physical books for visitors to sign.”

A list of locations is available at rbwm.gov.uk/home/community-and-living/births-deaths-and-ceremonies/her-majesty-queen/book-condolence-and-floral-tributes