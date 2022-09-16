Welcome to Wrexham: Maidenhead United star in Hollywood owners' documentary

Maidenhead United took centre stage in the latest episode of a documentary following Wrexham Football Club’s new Hollywood owners.

Welcome to Wrexham tells the story of film star Ryan Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney’s attempts to resurrect the ailing fortunes of the National League club.

Wrexham’s trip to York Road in October last year proved to be the duo’s first live match and the TV crews were in place to capture their visit to Maidenhead’s historic ground.

The Welsh club’s new owners, who flew over from America for the Tuesday night fixture, were in optimistic mood on their way to the ground with McElhenney predicting a 3-0 victory while Deadpool star Reynolds fancied a 2-1 win for his side.

But Alan Devonshire’s men soon ripped the script up as Kane Ferdinand and Jay Mingi put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

Heads were in hands for Maidenhead’s unexpected guests as the Magpies faithful serenaded them with chants of ‘Ryan Reynolds, you bought the wrong club’.

Goals from Wrexham’s Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies looked to set Phil Parkinson’s side on the way to a thrilling comeback until Magpies striker Josh Kelly arrowed a finish into the bottom corner to extinguish any hopes of a Hollywood ending.

The episode ended with the dejected duo thanking the Magpies crowd for the game while they made their way out of York Road.

Reynolds turned to his co-owner McElhenney in the taxi home and said: “I don’t know how people do this.

“That was heartbreaking.”

Welcome to Wrexham is available to view on Disney+.