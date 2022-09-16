Visitors pay respects to the Queen at Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show

The show went on and visitors paid their respects to the Queen as Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show returned on Saturday.

There were a number of exhibits in the fruit, vegetable and flower sections as the popular annual show took place in the Cox Green Community Centre.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, the limerick class with the theme ‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee’ was cancelled and a silence was observed before the presentation of trophies.

The adult handicrafts, cooking, photography, and art sections were also well supported and had some ‘outstanding’ entries.

The entries in the junior sections ‘were of a high quality’, however, the show is encouraging more children to enter the wide range of classes in future.

There were a range of winners including Gerri Suggett who received the Bedford Challenge Cup for the competitor who gained the most points in all classes, and Kelley Phelan who received the Raymond Thatcher Cup for the best colour print.