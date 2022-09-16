Holyport Village Show returns for first time since the pandemic

Holyport Village Show returned for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday.

This was the 25th show in its history, and while the number of classes was condensed this year, there was ‘still a good turnout’ of entries in each of the cookery, produce, handicraft and children’s categories.

A wonky vegetable and digital art classes were also included for the first time and proved to be ‘very popular’, with ‘many convoluted carrots’ and ‘huge courgettes’ among the entries.

11-year-old Skylar Wilkie produced a crocheted hooded blanket, which saw her win the Nick Hardy Trophy.

This year also featured the first metalwork entries in both the adults and children’s handicraft categories.

Ethan Price was the winner of the most points for a child under the age of nine and Jessica Hancock received the trophy for children under 14.

Mrs B Petts also took home many trophies in the produce and flower categories, while the Hancock family received the Taylor Cup for the family with the most points.