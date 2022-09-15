Public notices: Hobbycraft sets sights on new Maidenhead store

A craft shop coming to Stafferton Way and upcoming road closures feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

Hobbycraft has submitted a change of use planning application as it looks to open a new store in Stafferton Way.

Launched in 1995, the retailer has superstores across the country, and now plans to open a new shop in Unit 3 of Stafferton Way Retail Park.

It comes after an earlier planning application to the Royal Borough to change the frontage of the vacant unit, the former home of electronics specialist Maplin.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We can confirm that we’re exploring a vacant unit at the Maidenhead Retail Park on Stafferton Way. At this moment in time, we’re unable to confirm finer details but will be sure to update local media when we’re in the position to do so.”

In the town centre itself, Tesco has submitted a number of applications as it seeks to move into 74 High Street.

Traffic

A number of planned road closures are likely to affect motorists over the coming weeks.

A section of Kiln Hill in White Waltham is set to be closed on Tuesday (September 20), with a diversion in place from 9am-5pm.

Drivers will be diverted via Waltham Road and Hurst Lane for the day whilst the road is cleared of blockages.

Moreover, a section of St Marks Crescent is also planned for closure on Friday, September 30 between 9am and 3pm due to works by South East Water.

The closure between its junctions with Highfield Road and St Pauls Gardens will require a diversion via Pinkneys Road, Pinkneys Drive, A308 Furze Platt Road, and Courthouse Road.

