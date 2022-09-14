Churches mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen

Churches in the area have paid tribute and revealed how they have been marking the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty took over as supreme governor of the Church of England when she became Queen.

Following her death churches including St Mary’s Church and St Luke’s Church, both in Maidenhead and St Andrew’s Church in Sonning have been holding services and paying their respects.

Rev Jon Drake, associate vicar at St Mary’s Church, said: “I think all of us felt the Queen has been a cherished presence in our lives and a source of stability to the nation and actually, for many of us it felt like we had lost a member of the family even though most of us had never met the Queen.”

He added that there was a feeling of ‘sadness but also thankfulness’ – firstly for the Queen’s Christian faith and secondly for her ‘amazing service to the nation over all these years’.

The church, in High Street, opened its doors on Friday at midday, welcoming around 50 to 60 people for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life and to pray for the nation.

On Sunday, the church held a special service across the first four of its five services, in which Rev Drake gave a special sermon of thankfulness for the Queen.

Several hundred people were in attendance, including borough council leader Andrew Johnson and deputy leader Samantha Rayner.

On the day, Rev Drake preached on Mark 10:45 from the Bible, which he explained ‘tells us that true greatness is found in service’, adding that the Queen referenced the verse in a previous Christmas Day speech.

The church also has a book of condolence for the community in its chapel which is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Rev Drake added: “We are so thankful for the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II and especially her commitment to using her position to serve others and we know that this was inspired by her living Christian faith for which we also give great thanks.”

St Luke’s Church vicar Rev Sally Lynch echoed the sadness over the Queen’s passing, adding that the church opened up as soon as they heard the news for people to come in and pray or just sit.

The church also displayed a photo of the Queen, and had candles for people to light, and a single candle burning.

A book of condolence can also be found at the church and is open this week on Thursday and Friday between 6pm and 8pm.

Rev Lynch added: “[I want] to thank the Queen for all that she’s done and for the example that she’s set.”

More than 200 people, including MP Theresa May, attended a service of commemoration on Sunday, at St Andrew’s Church in Sonning.

The bells were rung, fully muffled – which last occurred 70 years ago following the death of the Queen’s father George VI, and Mrs May also read the lesson.

Rev Jamie Taylor, vicar of Charvil and Sonning, said: “Although we have all known this parting would come, there is no mistaking the great sadness that so many of us feel at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We placed a large portrait of her in church last Friday, flanked by lilies, and it has been remarkable how many have been coming into church to pay tribute.”

Rev Taylor added: “Her late Majesty has been a wonderful example to us all of duty, service and the living out of a deep faith in Christ.

“She promised to devote her life to our service in 1947 and she has done so, in an exemplary fashion, ever since.

“At the end of my sermon last Sunday I quoted from the book of Proverbs: ‘Many women have done noble acts, but you excel them all’.”