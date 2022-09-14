'Great relief' over energy cap although food price concerns grow

An announcement regarding a cap in energy bills comes as a ‘great relief’, according to a trustee of Maidenhead Foodshare.

However, continuing rises in food prices remain a concern as the country braces for a difficult winter.

Debbie Gee, a trustee of the Maidenhead foodbank, said it was good to see ‘something being done’ after delays to an announcement by the Government due to the Conservative Party leadership contest.

In her first major announcement, new Prime Minster Liz Truss revealed that energy bills for an average household would be capped at £2,500 per year for two years following fears household bills could reach more than £6,000.

The cap is designed to help with the rising cost of living faced by all across the UK; with energy prices limited, households should, in theory, have more money than expected to help put food on the table.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index inflation for August fell by 0.2 percentage points to 9.9 per cent, partly due to a drop in fuel prices.

However, everyday essentials continue to rise, with some goods such as low-fat milk rising by more than 40 per cent in the space of a year.

“People are now saying more about the cost of food rising,” said Debbie.

“Food is rising so much at the moment; somebody said to me the other day they had to pay £5 for a pack of butter.

“From speaking to people, they are changing what they buy – they’re only going for essential items, not so much the luxury items anymore.”

Increasing food prices are having a knock-on effect at Maidenhead Foodshare, Debbie told the Advertiser.

Soaring prices, which are forcing more residents to seek support, have also led to a reduction in donations for the food bank.

“In the last week, we’ve started to notice a significant rise [in numbers requiring help],” Debbie added.

“We do expect it to get worse by October.

“We have to put a cap on the rising food [prices], but whether that’s going to happen I don’t know.

“It can’t keep rising, otherwise people won’t be able to afford to eat.”

Maidenhead Foodshare are able to support residents who may be struggling to pay their food bills.

Please call 01628 262711 if you require support.