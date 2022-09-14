White Waltham nursery receives overall Inadequate Ofsted rating

A nursery in White Waltham had received an overall Inadequate rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Little Red Hen Day Nursery in Grove Business Park on Waltham Road was inspected on Thursday, August 4.

The nursery received a rating of Requires Improvement for both the quality of education and behaviour and attitudes categories and an Inadequate rating for both the personal development and leadership and management categories.

The report, published on September 8, states that there are breaches in the requirements for safeguarding because the premises, ‘particularly the floors in the children’s playrooms, are not kept clean at all times’.

It added that the manager and staff ‘do not consistently risk assess’ whether the site meets hygiene standards and ‘this has a significant impact on children’s health and safety’.

The report explained that staff ‘do not work well enough with parents to ensure all younger children’s individual needs are met’.

It added that some of the young children become ‘very tired and distressed’ which has an effect on their ability to learn, however, ‘despite this staff respond well to younger children’s emotional needs’ and ‘they know the children well and cuddle them and provide reassurance when they are upset’.

The report stated that there are ‘many strengths in older children’s learning’, adding that staff aid older children to ‘develop and use a wide range of vocabulary’ and they learn and use sign language to communicate with youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

However, it added some younger children ‘are not consistently supported to develop their confidence to talk and increase their vocabulary’.

The report explained that staff involve parents in the children’s learning, and that staff working with older children ‘skilfully encourage children to say what they know and understand and to make predictions during activities’.

It added that staff provide the children ‘with an ambitious curriculum and a wide range of activities and experiences’, and are ‘positive role models’, treating the children ‘with kindness and respect’ and encouraging them to ‘behave well and develop good manners’.

The report added that staff ensure they ‘risk assess children’s education and healthcare plans and activities to meet their individual care and medical needs’.

It added that the manager and staff ‘fully understand child protection policies and procedures’ and ‘all staff complete child protection training and know what to do if they are concerned about a child’s welfare’.

In a statement, Little Red Hen Day Nursery, said: “Since Little Red Hen reopened two years ago as a not-for-profit nursery, owned and run in partnership with parents, staff and children, we have made great progress in improving our facilities while providing a safe and caring environment for the children.

“While there were many positive aspects raised in the Ofsted report which we are very proud of, particularly around the care provided by our staff, there were two main points which did not meet Ofsted’s standards which we have taken immediate action to rectify.”

The two points are the ‘breaching of safeguarding requirements due to cleanliness’ and ‘the adaptation of care routines in partnership with parents’.

It added: “The safety of the children is our utmost priority and there were no other concerns highlighted within our risk assessments and general health and safety in the nursery.

“As we unfortunately have received an inadequate rating this does mean that we will be reinspected within three to six months. We welcome this next inspection and are confident that we will be able to achieve a much higher rating.”

Visit: www.files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50192673 for the report.