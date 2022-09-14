Air quality petition sparks council debate

A petition to monitor the air quality in the Royal Borough looks set to debated at council after surpassing the required 1,500 signature threshold.

The petition, which calls on the council to increase measurements of air polluting PM10 and PM2.5 particulates (inhalable particles with diameters that are approximately 10 and 2.5 micrometres in size), will be heard at a future meeting after 2,151 residents signed it by the September 8 deadline.

Moreover, the petition has called for the borough to expand measurement of air pollution to all five air quality measurement areas, which include Windsor and Maidenhead town centres, Bray and the M4, Wraysbury Road and the M25 and the St Leonards and Imperial Road junction.

Thomas Wigley, lead petitioner and a member of the Maidenhead Great Park campaign, said he was ‘delighted’ by the number of signatures and thanked those who signed for their support.

He added: “I hope that we can now have constructive discussions with RBWM and get proper particulates monitoring.

“The petition is timely because the respected Francis Crick Institute has recently published breakthrough research results proving a link between PM2.5 particulates and lung cancer, and the UK’s Office for Environmental Protection recently wrote to DEFRA urging it to bring forward its PM2.5 target date.

“It’s crazy to believe that a single particulates monitoring site in Maidenhead is enough for a borough which covers 197sqkm and has its own local pollution hotspots.

“Deadly PM2.5 particles aren’t measured at all and that really concerns me.

“I would be particularly concerned if, for example, I lived in Holyport, which straddles the M4. This already busy motorway now has a one third increase in traffic capacity since it was upgraded to be a ‘smart’ motorway.

“A key aim of the Borough’s Environment and Climate Strategy is to have cleaner air and a greener urban environment – it recognises the need to reduce air pollution.

“The borough also wants to achieve National Air Quality Objectives. The Borough must therefore broaden and deepen particulates monitoring. After all, you can’t manage what you can’t measure.”