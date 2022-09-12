Maidonian miffed after mail goes missing for more than a month

A Maidonian living in the Kidwells Park area was left ‘stressed and anxious’ after more than 20 items due via Royal Mail went missing over the course of a month – including important bank letters.

Jenny Cottle and family, in St Luke’s Road, first started noticing problems around July 20.

Expected mail failed to show up, including an important letter regarding her grandson’s work.

“He began to realise he was missing about 10 to 12 [pieces of mail]. It was very obvious there was something not right,” said Jenny.

As this continued, the family called on neighbours to ask if letters had been mistakenly delivered there – to no avail.

The flats above were still receiving their mail with no problems.

Among the missing mail was a replacement bank card for Jenny.

“I was waiting and waiting,” she said, “These were all important things, we were quite anxious.”

She was concerned her card was lost in the system – presenting a potential

security risk to her financial details.

Jenny struggles to use various online platforms due to visual difficulties and ‘didn’t know what to do’.

“To those with visual problems, it’s so important. I can’t use the apps, [so] I couldn’t manage my bank account at all for three weeks,” said Jenny.

“Each time I had to ring the bank and get someone to do it for me.”

Jenny called the Royal Mail customer support line and said they assured her there was nothing wrong at the Maidenhead post office.

“Then, three days later [around August 20], we got all our letters at once, at 6pm – about 22 letters, dating from early July,” she said. “I find that extraordinary.”

Jenny sent three complaints to Royal Mail including a bid for compensation – but the offer of six first class stamps did not strike her as enough ‘for all the stress and potential harm’ caused.

“Someone needs to take responsibility,” she said. “I don’t understand how that amount of mail goes missing.

“We used to have a wonderful post lady – [now] it is ridiculous, the post in this area. People are getting a bit upset with it.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “While the vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time, we are very sorry for the problems that our customer has reported on this occasion.

“In the local area, we have recently been experiencing a high incidence of sickness absence, which we have addressed by recruiting a number of temporary staff.

“When any particular delivery route locally has experienced delays, we have rotated deliveries to prioritise that route the next day, so that no customers should experience delays for more than one day.

“Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com”