Placement of electric vehicle charging points draws criticism

Electric vehicle charging points in Maidenhead have caused controversy with some drivers branding them ‘a waste of time and money.’

The charging points are some of 30 set into six on-street parking bays across Windsor and Maidenhead, as part of a pilot project.

These are St Leonards Road, Frances Road and

Albert Street in Windsor and College Road, Cromwell Road and Lower Boyndon Road in Maidenhead.

The project is majority funded by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) based on a bid submitted by the council.

Sites were selected based upon OZEV criteria, such as locations with ‘no or limited access to off-street parking or charging.’

The charging points in Lower Boyndon Road were installed earlier this year. The bays remain available to all users – not just those with electric cars.

But since the charging points became operational, those wishing to use them have struggled to get access.

Paul Tisdale tried to use them this week, only to discover that all six bays had no electric cars parked in them.

“It seems totally pointless putting in charging points if you can’t use them,” he said.

“A total waste of everybody’s time and money and very frustrating for all EV drivers.”

He believes making the bays for EV cars only would help both local users and non-local EV car drivers.

However, other drivers and neighbours around Boyn Hill had mixed feelings about how to use these bays.

Those living in or around the street noted that it had ‘enough problems’ with people parking on the road to commute, making it difficult for people living there to find a parking space.

Others suggested that nearby roads, such as Clare Road, would have been better choices for the charging points, since they have no off-street parking.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport at the Royal Borough, said: “The bays remain open to all users, not just those with electric vehicles, so this doesn’t reduce parking space available, but this is a trial and we’re happy to consider ideas.

“We have multiple chargers at each site to try to ensure there are chargers available for use, but we would welcome feedback from EV users if they are

unable to access a charging point.

“A consultation on our wider EV Charging Point Implementation Plan is due to take place later this year and we would welcome feedback about this site, and the others included in the pilot project, as part of informing our wider plans.”