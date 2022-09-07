Woodland talk on Maidenhead golf course hoped to raise awareness

A nature event on Maidenhead Golf Course saw more than 100 people from around the town show up to hear from expert speakers and enjoy the surroundings.

The Maidenhead Great Park campaign group organised the Woodland Nature Discovery event on the site on Friday, September 2 from 5pm to 6pm.

Martin Woolner and Trevor Smith, both local conservationists and woodland ecologists, gave woodland nature talks to adults and children attending.

The purpose of the free event was to show one of the sections of the golf course woodland that is ‘under threat from the planned development’.

Martin said: “We hope that the more people who understand the importance of this place for local wildlife, the more will call for the protection and better management of these important few remaining woodlands in Maidenhead.

“By taking action to better manage them for wildlife, there will be significant benefits for both local people and wildlife.”