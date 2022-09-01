Public Notices: Plans to transform former bank into betting shop

Plans to transform a former bank in Maidenhead High Street into a betting shop is included in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A planning application to change the use of the former RBS bank at 40-42 High Street in Maidenhead into a Ladbrokes has been submitted.

The application also includes a new shop front and signage, as well as the installation of air-conditioning units to the rear, and satellite dishes on the roof.

Search for reference 22/02151/FULL in the Royal Borough’s planning portal to view the plans.

Road Closures

Vehicles will be prohibited from travelling along Old Mill Lane in Bray between its junctions with Brayfield Road.

The order will be in operation between 9am and 3pm tomorrow (Thursday, September 1).

The purpose of the order is to facilitate carriageway repair works and the alternative route for vehicles affected is via Brayfield Road.

Vehicles will be unable to travel along part of Norden Road between its junction with Boyn Valley Road and The Croft from 10pm on Sunday, September 4 to 6am on Monday, September 5.

The order is to allow for railway bridge survey works and the diversion route is via Wootten Way, A4 Bath Road, A4 Castle Hill, A308 Frascati Way, 308 Grenfell Place, A308 King Street, A308 Braywick Road, Shoppenhangers Road, Norreys Drive and Norden Road.

An order has been made to prohibit any vehicle from travelling along part of Ray Mill Road West from its junction with Wayside Mews.

It will be in operation from 8am on Monday, September 5 until 5pm on Friday, September 9.

It has been made to facilitate highway works and the alternative route for affected vehicles is via B4447 Cookham Road, Moor Lane, North Town Road and Ray Mill Road West.

Vehicles will not be able to travel along part of Kiln Hill in White Waltham from its junction with Waltham Road to its junction with B3024 Hurst Lane, between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.

This will allow for works to locate and clear blockages and the diversion route will be via Waltham Road and B3024 Hurst Lane.

Another road closure will be in place along part of Powney Road in Maidenhead from its junction with St Mark’s Road to the southern boundary of 70 Powney Road.

The proposed order will be in operation between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 20 and is to perform carriageway repairs.

The alternative route for affected vehicles is via Powney Road, Penyston Road, All Saints Avenue and St Marks Road.

Finally, an order has been made preventing vehicles from travelling along part of Lee Lane in Bisham from its junction with Dungrove Hill Lane to its junction with Darlings Lane.

The closure will be in operation daily between 8am and 6pm from Monday, September 5 until Friday, September 23.