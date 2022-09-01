Maidenhead Mosque looks forward to upcoming Visit My Mosque day

The town’s mosque is looking forward to opening its doors for its first Visit My Mosque day since the pandemic this weekend.

Visit My Mosque day is a nationwide initiative facilitated by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and encourages hundreds of mosques around the UK to host open days and welcome people of all faiths or none, with the aim of ‘building bridges across communities’.

The event, which will take place on Sunday, September 4 at Maidenhead Mosque from 2pm to 4pm will include a presentation hosted by the Iman, and an exhibition displaying ‘museum grade manuscripts’ from around the globe.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a tour, take part in activities, observe prayers, and enjoy refreshments.

The event is open to the whole community – those of any faith or none and of any background or age.

Zia Mahiudin, a trustee at Maidenhead Mosque, said: “We are very fortunate to display a unique exhibition display, with some rare museum grade artifacts from around the world.

“There will be a presentation and a community award for services during COVID.”

He added: “We are really looking forward to the event which we hope will help bring people together and build bridges between communities, it allows people to see the inside of a mosque and ask any questions they may have.”

Zia said this is the mosque’s first open day since 2019 and is an important event of coming together as Maidenhead begins to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that there will also be various dignitaries and representatives from religious groups, schools, the local police, and community groups alongside the general public at the event.

They will also be presenting a community award for services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zia explained that there had been ‘significant interest’ in the event and the mosque is expecting ‘hundreds of people from Maidenhead and the surrounding areas to attend’.

He said: “We are delighted at the level of interest in this event. We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours after such a difficult time; catching up and in the spirit of dialogue and friendship, giving them an insight into the lives of Muslims and what goes on in the mosque.

“It is a great relief and joy that we can come together again, open our doors to the public and invite our friends and neighbours back. It is key that we continue to build and be united as a community going forward.

“We hope to continue to strengthen our longstanding relationship and community spirit within the Royal Borough and within the wider community and to spread the true peaceful message of our faith.”