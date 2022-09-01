People urged to transform items ahead of Maidenhead Town Show

People are being urged to transform a discarded or unused item into ‘something new or better’ ahead of the Maidenhead Town Show.

Tapping into the popularity of the BBC show The Repair Shop, organisers are asking people to upcycle an item, such as jewellery, furniture or a household object and transform it into something new or improved and enter it in the show.

The annual event, now in its ninth year, is organised by the Craft Coop and will take place on Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm around the High Street and Nicholson’s Centre.

In awarding the winning rosette, judges will be considering originality, the technique, and the use of materials.

This is just one of the 38 competition classes that can be entered across crafts, horticulture, baking, knitting, sewing, crocheting and photography.

People can also get involved in best vegan cake or traybake, the biggest vegetable, and the best celebration cake to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Participants are asked to bring entries to the Nicholson’s Centre on the morning of the show, and it costs 50p per item with proceeds going to charity.

On the day, visitors will also be able to enjoy stalls, live music, street entertainment, craft demonstrations and storytelling.

A dog show will also take place outside of Wilko on the High Street at 2pm, featuring categories such as dog and owner look-alikes and waggiest tail.

Yarn bombing will see the town adorned with colourful knitted decorations, in memory of Craft Coop co-founder and director Deborah Jones who passed away in June.

The yarn bombing project was one of Deborah’s ideas to bring together the crafting community.

Volunteers have been busy knitting and crocheting items such as hearts, flowers, and bunting to drape them over street furniture, including post boxes, pillars, railings, and sculptures.

For information, see www.maidenheadshow.co.uk or visit Craft Coop in the Nicholson’s Centre where you will also be able to pick up an entry form.