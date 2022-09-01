Maidenhead school to host first gig at new theatre

Furze Platt Senior School is marking the end of the summer holidays with a fundraising gig at its new state-of-the-art theatre this month.

Maidenhead band Funkin’ Souled Out are performing a mix of disco, funk and soul on Friday, September 16 at 7.30pm.

The eight-piece band will play tracks from Donna Summer to Sister Sledge, Jamiroquai to James Brown, the Bee Gees to the Jackson Five and more from the disco decades.

Last week, they joined the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, James Blunt and Rag’n’Bone Man at Carfest in Hampshire.

Ian Norris, bass player for Funkin’ Souled Out, said: “We’re delighted to be the first band to play at the new Furze Platt theatre.

“We can guarantee glitter, sequins and plenty of disco sparkle with our dancefloor filling funk, soul and disco covers.”

Volunteer parents at the school will be helping behind the bar, with profits from this and ticket sales going to the school.

Before the main band take to the stage, another local group, Watershed, will be the support act.

Tickets are £12.50 each at ticketsource.co.uk/furzeplatttheatre