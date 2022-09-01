More than a hundred people enjoy Thai night at The Craufurd Arms

More than 100 people enjoyed a Thai night at The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill on Saturday, August 27.

This was the community-owned pub’s first Thai event and featured entertainment from singer Pinn.

Pub manager Neil Piddington: “The Craufurd Arms welcomed the Thai community to our first Thai festival on Saturday night. It was a great success and we hope to make it a regular event.

“As a community pub we welcome all groups and events. Come and try Jenny’s Thai Kitchen at the Craufurd Arms, every Saturday from 6pm.

“Should you wish to hold an event at our pub please contact neil.piddington@craufurd.arms.com.