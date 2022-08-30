Neurological charity which aims 'to make a difference' celebrates 10th birthday

A charity which aims to ‘make a difference’ to the lives of people living with neurological conditions has been celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Founder Pat Capp set up The Sequela Foundation in 2012, six years after being diagnosed with a rare strain of Multiple Sclerosis.

Pat embarked on a tireless campaign of fundraising alongside the group’s committed volunteers to secure the money needed to gain charity status.

The support group has since spent the past decade helping people in Berkshire with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s or stroke recovery.

On Tuesday, August 23 members gathered at the charity’s home at North Maidenhead Cricket Club to celebrate the occasion.

Chairwoman Anke Heley said: “What we started off doing was trying to improve people’s mobility as much as possible.

“But the social aspect is really important because for some people it can be the one day of the week when they get out of the house.”

The group meets every Tuesday and members can enjoy teas, coffee and a spot of lunch.

Yoga and Pilates classes also take place to help members with their mobility.

Anke added: “I had a lovely email from the daughter of one of our members who passed away saying how much her dad looked forward to every week and he counted down the days until each Tuesday and we changed his life.

“It was really quite touching. I think it’s just amazing seeing the happy faces and seeing the difference the group makes to the community.”

A yearly membership at The Sequela Foundation costs £30. Visit www.sequelafoundation.org for details.