Maidenhead scout volunteer selected to take part in World Scout Jamboree

A Maidenhead scout volunteer has been selected to represent the UK and help deliver the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea next year.

Erica Hunter, 61, is one of 950 adult volunteers that have been selected as part of the International Service Team (IST) for the Jamboree.

She has been a leader in the movement since 1980, has been a cub scout leader, trainer, and trustee, and is currently the group scout leader in Pinkneys Green scout group.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree will take place from Tuesday, August 1 to Saturday, August 12, 2023 and will be held in Saemangeum, South Korea.

The Korean Jamboree is set to be the largest scout camp to be held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will see 50,000 young people gather for a skills, cultural, and adventure festival in South Korea.

Erica will form part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering their time to help youngsters have an adventure and also think about global issues in a new light.

The IST is made up of 6,000 people who are there to make the Jamboree happen and will be carrying out a variety of roles.

This could include planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants each day or providing crucial services such as catering, medical and infrastructure.

Between now and July 2023 Erica will support the local unit of youngsters attending the World Scout Jamboree, while also helping scouts ‘draw their dream’.

This will include spending time on personal development and utilising their journey to South Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Erica said: “Scouting has given me the opportunity to help so many young people develop and learn about their own abilities and given them the confidence to try new things.

“Being selected to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Korea in 2023, will be an amazing experience.

“The opportunity to meet scouts from all over the world and to learn about their cultures, will enable me to share my experiences with my local scouts and encourage them to go to future Jamborees.”

Bear Grylls, UK chief scout, said: “Congratulations to Erica and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure.

“World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts from across the world attend each one.

“Young people could not take part in these life changing events without the support of adult volunteers like Erica.”

For more information visit: www.scouts.org.uk/wsj