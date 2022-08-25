Call for 'friendly faces' to volunteer at St Mark's cafe

The Royal Voluntary Service in Maidenhead is making an urgent call for volunteers – including at its café at St Mark’s Hospital as ‘a friendly face’ for often stressed visitors.

The national volunteering charity provides social and practical support to people in need across the UK.

One of the ways volunteers are improving people's lives in Maidenhead includes serving refreshments to staff, visitors and patients at the Royal Voluntary Service café in St Mark's Hospital.

Chris Gray, the charity’s head of retail, said:

“Our Royal Voluntary Service volunteers at St Mark's Hospital café make a huge difference to the experience of visitors and staff, ensuring they feel welcome when they pop in for something to eat or drink.

“Because our volunteers so selflessly give their time, customers are always greeted by a friendly, compassionate face, helping to make a visit to the hospital, or staff's working day, that little bit brighter.

“It’s hugely rewarding work and gives volunteers a chance to make new friends, learn new skills, and to see that they're making a real difference to people's lives.”

The team is looking for people with good communication and listening skills for this role.

The service is also encouraging people to sign up as an emergency response volunteer.

They would be joining a team of standby volunteers who will be ready to come to the aid of their communities when urgent needs arise.

As a result of donating their time, Royal Voluntary Service volunteers report better physical health, mental health and wellbeing, says the charity.

It says 81 per cent of pandemic volunteers reported an improvement.

Volunteers also gain new skills and work experience and a sense of connection to others in their community.

In a recent report, more than a third (38 per cent) of Royal Voluntary Service

volunteers said that volunteering has also improved their confidence.

To find out about more about the roles, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering