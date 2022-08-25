Maidenhead family support charity in need of staff and volunteers for isolation-battling drop-ins

A charity that helps struggling families in Maidenhead is in need of funds, staff and volunteers to keep going with its vital work – in the face of increased demand.

Re:Charge R&R is a small Maidenhead charity which creates a safe space for those who find themselves socially isolated, focusing especially on families with young children.

It runs two weekly drop-in sessions on a Tuesday at Larchfield Community Centre and on a Thursday at High Street Methodist Church. These educate and entertain the pre-school children, while adults can take time to chat.

“Just being listened to can impact their everyday lives and improve mental health,” said trustee Sarah France.

After restarting its sessions after the COVID-19 restrictions, numbers of families attending Re:Charge drop-ins is increasing.

At its Larchfield Session, Re:Charge had 765 attendances in the first six months of 2022, with 52 new families.

It introduced a new session in central Maidenhead in March and since then had welcomed 21 families, consisting of 94 adults and 106 children’s attendances.

“Many of the children who come have been affected by lockdown and have not been able to develop social skills,” said Sarah.

“[One] child, on their initial visit, would not share toys, pushed other children, or sat unhappily on their own. After a few months’ regular attendance at Re:Charge, they now play with others, smile and share the toys.”

The group’s regular attendants have said they ‘struggled’ over lockdown and having the face-to-face interaction made all the difference.

“The current financial crisis is also affecting our families – one family became homeless through no fault of their own,” said Sarah. “We supported them to secure a safe place to live in the local area near school, family and friends.”

Re:Charge has traditionally recruited staff from attendees and volunteers.

Recently, several of the team have decided to take the next step and to move on to other positions.

This means that it currently has two vacancies for staff to run family sessions.

It is also seeking to recruit some volunteers to work alongside staff to make tea and coffee, play with the children, read stories and chat to the adults.

In the short term, it will continue to run the Tuesday session at Larchfield Community Centre every week but may need to limit numbers.

Re:Charge will run as many Thursday sessions as it can but this will depend on the availability of volunteers.

In addition, the charity ‘must continually apply for grants’ to enable it to continue the sessions.

It is also holding a fundraising concert on October 15 at St Peter’s Church, Furze Platt, in association with High Voltage – a choir from Twyford.

More details will be available on the charity’s website and Facebook page shortly.

Its aim for the medium term is to raise sufficient funds to open a third family session in the Furze Platt/Belmont/Pinkneys Green area.

More details on volunteering can be found on Re:Charge’s website rechargerandr.org.uk and

Facebook page @RechargeMaidenhead.