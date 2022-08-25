Crossrail connection puts Maidenhead 'on the map' – council leader

The council leader says that Maidenhead will be put ‘on the map’ after it was announced when passengers would be able to travel into the heart of London on the new Elizabeth line.

Transport for London (TfL) said this week that the much-anticipated Crossrail connection is set to link Berkshire with the global city from Sunday, November 6.

This means people travelling from Maidenhead on the Elizabeth line can remain on one train into central London tunnels without having to change at London Paddington.

Tory leader of the Royal Borough, Councillor Andrew Johnson, told the Advertise this week that Maidenhead could now ‘utlilise the full benefit’ of the line as it looks to attract more residents and businesses.

During peak times, there will be six trains per hour (one every 10 minutes) travelling to and from Maidenhead and central London. During off-peak times, there will be four trains per hour (one every 15 minutes).

Customers will also be able to use the Elizabeth line seven days a week as Sunday services commence from November 6.

The full line – stretching from Reading to Shenfield in Essex – is not expected to open until May.

The £18.9billion project has been hit with a series of major setbacks and was meant to be complete back in 2018.

Much of Maidenhead’s regeneration has been built on the promise of Crossrail’s arrival, with thousands of new flats and infrastructure either complete or planned across the town.

Cllr Johnson said that while the four-year delay was not ideal, he was looking forward to the town now being ‘on the map’ as it goes through its extensive period of change.

“It is fantastic news for Maidenhead, we have been waiting a long time for this,” said the council leader.

“We can really utilise the full benefit of having the Elizabeth line – you can jump on a train at Maidenhead and go right into the heart of London without the process of changing at Paddington.

“It has benefits for our existing residents but on the reverse side, hopefully it makes Maidenhead a far more attractive destination for businesses.

“We do not want to rest on our laurels – I am determined to make sure that when people think about the ideal place to relocate their businesses, they think Maidenhead

“We are connected to the global city that is London – it really puts us on the map.”

A total of nine new stations have been created in central London for the Elizabeth line, while a number of stations in Berkshire and South Bucks – including Taplow – have been refurbished with purple TfL branding.

The long delay to the project has raised fears that Maidenhead’s regeneration would not line up with Crossrail’s arrival as well as originally planned.

But Cllr Johnson said the timing was working out ‘quite well’ as the town prepares for a facelift.

“A lot of schemes are coming on or completed right at the same time as we have the full completion of Crossrail,” he said. “It just gives us that opportunity to sell ourselves as a town.”

The council leader also gave an update this week on work at the former Magnet Leisure Centre, which is planned to be turned into hundreds of new flats.