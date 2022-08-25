Maidenhead Foodshare gets welcome boost from rotary club

Children who are missing out on free school meals during the summer holidays have received a welcome boost from Maidenhead Rotary Club.

President Mary Spinks presented a donation of £2,200 to Maidenhead Foodshare to help fund its Holiday Hunger project, which provides struggling families with extra food during the summer break.

The money was raised at this year’s Rotary Open Gardens Weekend in June that saw hundreds of people visit more than 20 gardens which had opened their gates to the public in aid of charity.

On Saturday, Mary and Open Gardens organiser Janet Perry visited Foodshare’s base of operation in the former Tesco store in the Nicholsons Centre to hand over the donation. The money will be used to buy fresh fruit and vegetables for the families supported by the initiative.

Mary said: “I am both shocked and delighted – shocked at the number of people having to use a food bank and delighted that Debbie and her volunteers have risen to the challenge to help them and our donation will support this.”